BBC adaption of John Le Carré’s Smiley’s People is getting a UK Blu-ray release

A fully restored version of the 1982 BBC adaption of Smiley’s People is coming to Blu-ray for the first time on November 9th.

Starring Sir Alec Guiness, the series followed the acclaimed adaptation of John Le Carré’s Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. (The BBC skipped the second book in the Karla trilogy).

The drama sees the bespectacled spymaster once more called from retirement to come to the aid of ‘the Circus’ – and this time he returns with a vengeance.

The murder of an émigré Soviet General, who was also a British agent, sends him digging into the past on a twisted trail across Europe that moves, inexorably, towards a final showdown with his old adversary, Karla of Moscow Centre…

Special Features:

Includes Collectors’ Booklet with production notes

Interview footage with John Le Carré and John Irvin

Restoration Featurette

