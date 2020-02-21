BBC adds complete Torchwood boxset to iPlayer

Torchwood’s complete run is now available to on BBC iPlayer, giving fans a chance to revisit Captain Jack and crew’s adventures.

Created by Russell T Davies and starring John Barrowman, Eve Myles, Burn Gorman, Naoko Mori and Gareth David-Lloyd, the Bafta award-winning sci-fi series broke viewing records on BBC Three.

Torchwood follows the adventures of undisclosed Cardiff-based investigators who fight to protect the Earth from extra-terrestrial threats.

The secret organisation founded by the British Crown work to solve unusual, strange and supernatural crimes in the underworld of modern-day Cardiff. The show portrays themes of morality, sexual fluidity and drug use.

The full collection of series one to four arrive on BBC iPlayer today.

Accompanying Torchwood on its return to iPlayer is the box set of thrilling drama series The Cry.

Viewers who missed it the first time around have another chance to watch the show. Starring Jenna Coleman, The Cry follows a couple who travel from Scotland to Australia to fight for custody of the husband’s daughter.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer says: “I’m delighted that these thrilling shows are back on BBC iPlayer, giving us all another chance to enjoy them in full.

“The Torchwood team get into all manner of terrifying adventures as they protect the earth against extra-terrestrial threats whilst The Cry follows a young couple travelling from Scotland to Australia who experience a sequence of unforeseen events, always requiring us to expect the unexpected.”