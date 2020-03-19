BBC adds Spooks, French and Saunders and Wallander to iPlayer

Complete boxsets of Spooks, French and Saunders and Wallander are coming to the iPlayer as the BBC seeks to help “keep people entertained during these unprecedented times.”

Available immediately, Spooks redefined modern drama when it debuted in 2002 with its tense stories of MI-5 racing against time to shut down imminent threats to national security.

Famous for its revolving cast and shocking twists and turns, many stars of British TV made their names with turns in Spooks across its ten series, including Keeley Hawes, Matthew MacFayden, David Oyelowo, Nicola Walker, Rupert Penry-Jones, Hermione Norris and Richard Armitage.

Every episode of comedy sketch series French and Saunders and every episode of cold case crime drama Waking the Dead will be added on 26th March.

BBC iPlayer will also be adding every episode of political spy thriller The Honourable Woman, starring Maggie Gyllenhall, and every episode of Wallander, starring Kenneth Branagh as the eponymous detective.

Also coming to iPlayer are every episode of thrilling missing person drama The Missing, plus spin off show Baptiste, and The A-Word which follows the story of how a family cope when a five year old boy is diagnosed with autism.

Dan McGolpin, controller of programming and BBC iPlayer, says: “BBC iPlayer is playing a vital role in these unprecedented times, not only allowing people to catch up on the latest news but also giving them a place to escape into a great series of their choice.

“We’re delighted to add to the rich mix that is already on offer with the complete series of Spooks, French and Saunders, The Honourable Woman, Wallander and more.

“This complements other recent additions like Line of Duty, Torchwood, Years and Years and The Cry.”

The box sets coming to iPlayer are:

Spooks – all episodes – 19 th March

March Waking the Dead – all episodes – 26 th Marc

Marc French and Saunders – all episodes – 26 th March

March Wallander – all episodes – 30 th March

March The Honourable Woman – all episodes – 30 th March

March The Missing – all episodes – 31 st March

March Baptiste – all episodes – 31 st March

March A-Word – series 1 & 2 – 9th April