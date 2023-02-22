BBC and BritBox International announce Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy adaptation

Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy is being adapted for the BBC and BritBox International, with filming set to begin this Summer.

The two-part thriller is being produced by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited and is adapted for the screen by Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and directed by Meenu Gaur (World on Fire).

Synopsis:

England, 1954. On a train to London, a man going by the name of Luke Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton, who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and when she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Luke feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy…

Screenwriter Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said: “I’ve watched every Agatha Christie adaptation out, because Christie wrote for the world and the whole world loves her back. But somehow I’d never read one of her novels.

“When I first read Murder is Easy, I couldn’t believe how daring, experimental and furious the book was. Nothing like I’d expected. From the first read, the book was shouting at me how to enter and adapt it, and what’s so exciting is having everyone at Mammoth Screen and ACL jump right in there with me.

“It’s like going on an extended train journey with a genius sat next to you, whispering the secrets of storytelling into your ear.”

Director Meenu Gaur added: “I am part of the worldwide club of Agatha Christie’s fans and followers and therefore thrilled to be shaping one of her works for the screen.

“I was drawn to the sassy, cool, witty, and not to be messed with women of Murder is Easy and blown away again by how delightful her characters are.”

James Prichard, executive producer for Agatha Christie Limited commented: “This is one of my great grandmother’s best and most disconcerting titles. Of course, murder isn’t easy. Or is it if you live in a traditional unsuspecting English village?”

Filming will take place later this year and casting will be announced “in due course.”

In the UK the drama will air on BBC One and iPlayer, and will also be available on BritBox International’s streaming service in the US, Canada and South Africa.