BBC and ITV confirm UEFA Euro 2024 match splits 

The BBC and ITV have revealed how they’ll split matches during next summer’s UEFA Euro 2024 tournament in Germany which kicks off on Friday 14 June.

The BBC will show England’s first two group games against Serbia (16 June) and Denmark (20 June) plus Scotland’s group games against Switzerland (19 June) and Hungary (23 June). It will also have first choice of the quarter-finals and show live games featuring Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Portugal plus two group games featuring Germany.

If Wales qualify from the playoffs, the BBC will also broadcast their group games against France and the Netherlands.

ITV will show the opening Germany vs Scotland game of the tournament and have the first pick of the Round of 16 and semi-finals, plus will show England’s final Group game against Slovenia. It will also show the Group B match between Spain, who are among the favourites, and Italy,. Among ITV’s Group stage coverage are games featuring France, Portugal, Croatia and Belgium.

Both broadcaster’s will show the final.

Philip Bernie, Head of BBC Sport Content said: “In addition to live games featuring all the tournament favourites, we are very pleased to have two games each for England and Scotland in the group stages, and we hope to add two more for Wales if they qualify too.

“We’re proud that the BBC will once again bring audiences comprehensive coverage and analysis of the whole event across TV, radio and online, ensuring fans, wherever they are, can enjoy it all.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “Following the draw, we can now begin to look forward to next summer’s Euros in Germany and we’re delighted to be able to bring viewers what should be a flying start to the tournament with the opening match between Scotland and the hosts.