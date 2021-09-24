BBC and NBCUniversal form unscripted format partnership

BBC and NBCUniversal have formed a new partnership to find and fund the unscripted programming ideas which offer global scale and appeal.

The pair already work together on a number of brands and formats, including The Wall, The Wheel, The Weakest Link and Dragon’s Den.

Submissions will be overseen by BBC Entertainment Commissioners Pinki Chambers and Neil McCallum, and Sharon Vuong and Ed Havard for NBCUniversal.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment, BBC Commissioning, says: “This unique partnership is such an exciting opportunity for UK-based producers.

“We want to lead the way in finding and investing in high impact, returnable British ideas and formats from all nations and regions, and this collaboration with NBCU will enable producers to develop their ideas at scale and win commissions on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Jenny Groom, EVP, Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, says: “In such a competitive landscape, we love the idea of amplifying our audiences and creative output in partnership with the BBC.

“There is no better partner for NBCU and with Sharon Vuong and her team helping to lead the charge for us, we look forward to bringing the next great wave of unscripted formats to viewers across the globe.”