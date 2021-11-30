BBC and Royal Horticultural Society extend broadcast deal

The BBC has secured a three-year extension to its broadcast deal with the Royal Horticultural Society, ensuring that coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show will remain on its channels until at least 2024.

The deal also covers the RHS Malvern Spring Festival, RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival and RHS Flower Show Tatton Park which will be broadcast through BBC Gardeners’ World.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment says: “I’m really pleased that we are working with the brilliant RHS team for another three years.

“The RHS events are a real highlight in the gardening calendar and I’m delighted that our continued partnership enables us to share these showstopping events with a wide BBC audience.”

Hayley Monckton, RHS Director of Communications, added: “The RHS has enjoyed 19 consecutive years with the BBC as its broadcast partner to bring the horticultural highlights of its Flower Shows to millions of people in the UK and around the world, enthusing many of them to grow more plants and garden.

“RHS Hampton and RHS Tatton featuring on BBC Gardeners’ World will help us share the plant displays and spectacular gardens from these events with a wider audience.

“We have never worked with so many BBC outlets, across all our work, to bring the joy of gardening to so many people and we are excited to be continuing this fabulous partnership.”