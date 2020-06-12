BBC announces 50 hours of Wimbledon programming this Summer

More than 50 hours of Wimbledon programming, including classic match moments, is to be screened across BBC channels as the broadcaster looks to fill the gap caused by the cancellation of this year’s contest.

From the June 29th Sue Barker will be looking back at highlights from across the decades in BBC Two’s Wimbledon 2020. Joining her in the studio will be Tim Henman and Boris Becker, while John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova will be contributing their thoughts via video link.

Viewers are promised online votes, quiz questions and even the chance to send in their attempts at trick shots for review.

Wimbledon Rewind will air on BBC Two each week day from 1.45pm with Clare Balding taking viewers back in time to some of The Championships’ most memorable matches.

Over three hours, Balding will revisit some of the classics including the women’s 1969 final between Ann Jones and Billie Jean King, Boris Becker v Kevin Curren in 1985, the men’s final between Goran Ivanisevic and Andre Agassi in 1992 and the women’s 2012 final between Serena Williams and Agnieszka Radwanska.

Kicking things off, fans can relive the excitement of the 2019 Championships and that epic men’s final with Wimbledon 2019 Review, 28 June from 12.05pm on BBC Two.

Airing on BBC One on 4 July at 1.15pm and 5 July at 2pm, Andy Murray’s Greatest Hits sees Barker looks back at the remarkable career of one of Britain’s greatest sportsmen.

Highlights include the 2013 Wimbledon Final when he became the first British male player to win the Wimbledon singles in 77 years as well as both of his dramatic victories in the London and Rio Olympic Games.

Even more tennis throwbacks are served on 11 July at 1.15pm and 12th July at 2pm on BBC One with Wimbledon: The Greatest Final while documentary One Day (7pm, 12 July, BBC One) offers a look back at the famous day of 14 July 2019 which saw one of the most incredible Wimbledon men’s final matches of all time and the England men’s cricket team winning the World Cup for the first time ever.

BBC Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “Whilst there will be no live play this year, we’re looking forward to bringing plenty of Wimbledon action to tennis fans this summer.

“Incredible victories, crushing defeats and expert comment and opinions from our tennis teams will combine for a fortnight of entertainment.”