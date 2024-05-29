BBC announces new review into its portrayal of the UK’s population

The BBC Board has announced a new review into how accurately the broadcaster portrays the UK’s population across its output.

This will be the third in a series of thematic reviews commissioned by the board. Previous reviews looked at how well the broadcaster reports on public finances and migration. Both concluded that, while the BBC’s coverage wasn’t biased, there were risks to impartiality in how various aspects of the topics are reported.

The new review will look beyond news to consider how the BBC’s entertainment and factual content “portrays and represents different groups and communities across the UK.”

It will be led by former BAFTA Chair Anne Morrison and independent media consultant Chris Banatvala and cover TV, radio and online content as well as output from the Nations and English Regions.

According to the BBC, the review “will assess results from the 2021/2 Census, to establish how BBC portrayal and representation of the UK reflects current reality in terms of the make-up of communities around the country and what the major changes have been over time”.

BBC Chairman, Samir Shah, said: “The BBC must reflect the lives of all classes, communities and cultures across the UK, and how authentically and fairly it does this can be a significant factor in determining overall perceptions of the BBC.

“Anne Morrison and Chris Banatvala bring extensive knowledge and understanding of portrayal and representation in broadcasting, so are particularly well placed to identify the strategic challenges the BBC faces delivering on this key priority in its Royal Charter.”