BBC announces reprieve for Red Button news service

The BBC has announced that its Red Button news service is to continue following a review of plans announced last year to axe it.

Last November bosses said cost pressures meant they would be forced to remove the text and data elements of the service, although they promised additional video streams for events such as Wimbledon and the Proms would continue.

However the closure was suspended following complaints and the corporation has now announced the service will continue, albeit with some tweaks.

While users will have continued access to news, sport stories, sport fixtures and results, and weather forecasts, updates will only be provided during the daytime and some features, including Lottery results and English regional sport pages, will be removed.

Plans to merge video content currently available via the BBC Sport and BBC News TV apps with iPlayer for viewers using the internet-based version the red button will still go ahead.