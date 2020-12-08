BBC axes channel controllers as iPlayer becomes more central to broadcaster’s offer

The BBC is to scrap its traditional channel controllers and says all future shows will be commissioned by genre directors who will then work with three new editors to decide when and on which channel a show will air.

All new shows will be available on iPlayer, which Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore says “will be at the very heart of our offer,” in future. The BBC adds that the streaming service “will bring all programming into one place, offering a richer choice for audiences than they’ve ever had before.”

Patrick Holland will move into the Director of Factual position, and Shane Allen (Comedy), Rose Garnett (Film), Kate Phillips (Entertainment) and Piers Wenger (Drama) will all become Directors of their respective genres. Dan McGolpin will take up the newly created portfolio role as Director of BBC iPlayer & Channels.

The commissioning shake-up will take effect from next April and ends the ‘double tick’ approach the BBC has historically used which required both a genre and channel controller to greenlight new programmes.

Moore said: “The new structure I’m announcing today will mean a radical change in the way we commission content, so that the BBC delivers more value to all audiences.

“BBC iPlayer will be at the very heart of our offer, but our channels are what set us apart and will continue to be critical to our success.

“We must feel indispensable to audiences across the UK, and these changes will help us to commission the most creative and ambitious programmes – reinforcing the BBC’s position as the world’s greatest broadcaster and the most dynamic partner for talent.”