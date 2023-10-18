BBC axes daytime drama Doctors

Image: BBC

The BBC has axed popular daytime drama series Doctors after 23 years, blaming a “flat licence-fee” for the decision, and has revealed that the show’s final episode will be aired in December 2024.

In a statement the broadcaster said “funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences.”

It’s promised that all of the show’s funding will be reinvested into new programming in the West Midlands where the show was produced.

The statement added: “We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming.”