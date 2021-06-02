BBC axes Holby City after 23 years

BBC bosses have announced that medical drama Holby City will air its last episode next March, adding that the decision will support plans to “reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

In a statement it added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.

“Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting edge medical stories and explosive personal stories.

“We look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure that when it ends, Holby goes out on a high.”