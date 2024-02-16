BBC bosses to be quizzed on moving spending outside London 

BBC bosses including Director-General Tim Davie will appear before the Public Accounts Committee next week to update MPs on the corporation’s plans to increase spending outside the capital.

The broadcaster’s Across the UK (ATUK) initiative aims to better reflect the lives and communities across the whole of the UK by moving decisions on budgets and expenditure outside London.

Under ATUK, at least £700m of additional expenditure is set to shift outside London by March 2028, with the transfer planned in three phases.

Phase one which called for 12.5% of the total £700m to be transferred by June 2023 was reached three months later than planned.

Although the BBC has achieved many of its early targets, a recent National Audit Office report found a developed plan does not yet exist to evaluate progress with implementing ATUK and to capture its intended benefits.

On Monday (February 19th) the Public Accounts Committee will question senior BBC executives, including Tim Davie, on the BBC’s implementation of its Across the UK.