BBC commissions new ABBA documentary to mark 50th anniversary Eurovision win

The BBC has partnered with fellow European broadcasters ARD/WDR, France Télévisions, SVT and DR to fund and commission a new feature documentary marking the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s iconic victory at Eurovision.

Telling the epic story of ABBA’s greatest period of musical achievement framed between the albums ‘Arrival’ (1976) and ‘Super Trooper’ (1980), ABBA: Against The Odds will feature rediscovered archive, exclusive never-before-seen stills and previously unheard stories.

The documentary is being produced by multi-award winning documentary makers Rogan Productions directed by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winner James Rogan. International distribution will be handled by BBC Studios.

Filmmakers have gained “unprecedented acces” to SVT (Swedish public television) archives including rare footage that capture the band’s rise to fame and the intense negativity they faced at home.

Michael Jochnowitz, BBC Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment & Events said: “ABBA: Against All Odds is a truly special documentary, formed by a unique collaboration of broadcasters about one of the world’s greatest ever bands…And if you thought you knew the story behind the music, think again.”

James Rogan, Director, Rogan Productions said: “To be able, as a director, to dive into the ABBA story through the extraordinary archive of their voyage through the tumultuous 70s has been a jaw-dropping experience.

“The sheer joy of working on a documentary about ABBA cannot be understated, as their bitter-sweet songs remain as resonant in our confused times as they did when they were first recorded.

“This film will capture the scale of the challenge they faced as a Swedish band gaining success and respect on the global stage, and how the unique combination of four talents produced music that defined the decade and changed pop music forever.”