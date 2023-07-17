BBC commissions new Pompeii documentary series 

The BBC says a new documentary series coming to iPlayer and BBC Two will “change how we think” about Pompeii.

Following the biggest excavation to be carried out in a generation at the world’s most famous archaeological site, the three-part Pompeii: The New Dig will interweave new finds with the stories of real individuals known to have lived in the city.

Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, said: “I’m delighted that the team at Pompeii are allowing the BBC to document this extraordinary excavation in a major three-part series.

“The dig has already yielded some incredible treasures, including new remains and the recently discovered “pizza fresco”, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Expected to hit screens next year, the series is being made by Lion TV and is co-produced by The Open University and ARTE.

Richard Bradley, Chief Creative Officer, Lion TV, said: “To be filming a new dig of this scale at Pompeii is a unique privilege.

“The audience will have a ring-side seat as the archaeologists open a window into the ancient Roman world frozen in time two thousand years ago. The discoveries are already thrilling with more to come.”