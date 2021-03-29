BBC commissions Parkinson at 50 retrospective

Sir Michael Parkinson will be looking back at some of his most famous and favourite interviews in a one-off special commissioned to celebrate both Sir Michael’s 86th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the first episode of Parkinson.

The legendary chat show host said: “When you reach my age birthdays are greeted with more of a sense of relief than celebration but this year will be different because 50 years ago a much younger Michael Parkinson was celebrating his 36th birthday and looking forward to starting a new show for the BBC.

“Little would he have known then that he would end up hosting over 650 shows and interviewing over 2000 of the good and the great.

“Parkinson at Fifty is my story of an unlikely journey from a pit village in South Yorkshire to the top of the Parkinson stairs.

“It provides a ringside seat opposite some of the biggest names in showbusiness and beyond, an insight into the interviewers lot as well as an honest assessment of my time as the host of what for me was the best job in the world.”

BBC One controller Kate Phillips added: “What better way for Sir Michael Parkinson to celebrate his 86th birthday than to take a very special look back at 50 years of Parkinson.

“Since walking down those famous steps back in 1971, Sir Michael has interviewed more than 2000 of the world’s most famous people and made such a huge impact on the interview genre.”

Parkinson at 50 will air later this year.