BBC commissions seven year environmental series, Our Changing Planet

The BBC has announced a seven year series which will monitor and document changes to six key habitats around the world, including California, the Arctic, the Maldives, and the Amazon rainforest.

Debuting in 2022 and returning each year for the following six years, Our Changing Planet is being billed as the longest environmental project ever commissioned for television.

Presented by six major BBC presenters and produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, the series will form part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

Patrick Holland, Director, Factual Arts and Classical Music Television said: “Our Changing Planet is a landmark project that will provide a unique document of the biggest challenge facing humanity.

“Made by the Natural History unit, this is public service broadcasting at its most urgent and important.”