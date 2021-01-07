BBC commissions two more series of Death in Paradise

Image: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

BBC bosses have announced that Death in Paradise will air for at least two further series. The news comes ahead of the start of the show’s 10th anniversary series on Thursday.

Producers say series 11 and 12 will see cast regulars and new faces alike descend on Saint Marie, delving into the world of mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles that have now delighted audiences around the world for a decade.

Executive Producer Tim Key said: “We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story.

“Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again – we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Belinda Campbell, Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures, says: “We’re delighted that Death In Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series.

“It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas.”