BBC commissions two more series of Tom Basden’s Here We Go

Image: BBC / Ricky Darko

Here We Go, Tom Basden’s critically acclaimed BBC comedy, has been commissioned for a further two series.

Created by and starring Basden (After Life), the series also stars Jim Howick, Katherine Parkinson and Alison Steadman alongside Freya Parks, Jude Collie, Mica Ricketts and Tori Allen-Martin.

The new episodes will continue to follow the Jessops’ successes and failures as they try and navigate life’s many challenges. Each episode offers an intimate, heart-warming slice of a modern British family doing its best, albeit winding others up in the process.

Basden said: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring the relentlessly chaotic Jessop family back to BBC One for more homespun triumphs and disasters, and can’t wait to work with such a brilliant and hilarious cast once again.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy added: “Here We Go is a hilarious and refreshing addition to the family sitcom…family. The glowing response to the first series was enough to justify two more and we can’t wait to see what the Jessops mess up next.”

All previous episodes of Here We Go are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer and series two will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.