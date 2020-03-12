BBC confirms airdate for new peak-time series of The Repair Shop

Picture Shows: (L-R) Jay Blades, Steven Fletcher, Suzie Fletcher, Will Kirk – (C) Ricochet Ltd – Photographer: Steven Peskett

BBC One’s hit daytime series The Repair Shop comes to peak-time schedules next week.

The series follows the restoration of treasured possessions by a team of craftsmen and women lead by Jay Blades.

In every episode, members of the public bring their much loved but broken family treasures for the team to breathe new life into them, while also revealing the personal stories behind the items.

The new peak-time run will see items including a pump organ that was once a mother’s pride and joy, a jukebox that holds beloved memories of a special wedding day, and an alabaster lightshade all brought back to life.

The Repair Shop will on BBC One at 8pm from Wednesday 18 March.