BBC confirms return of Lee Mack’s Not Going Out

Image shows Sally Bretton (as Lucy) and Lee Mack (as Lee). Credit: BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson

The BBC has confirmed that Not Going Out, Lee Mack’s hit sitcom, will return for a new six-part series in 2025. The series celebrated its 100th episode last Christmas and is now the UK’s longest running UK sitcom currently on air.

Mack said: “Once again I’m very grateful that the BBC have trusted in us to keep alive the studio sitcom. I grew up watching this genre of sitcom on the BBC, and to be part of it myself is still a dream come true, even after 18 years of doing it. Here we go again….!!”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, added: “Not Going Out remains one of the UK’s most cherished sitcoms, a true testament to the exceptional comedic talents of Lee and his team.

“The show’s consistent success and popularity speak volumes, and we are beyond chuffed about its return.”

The series is produced for the BBC by Avalon and written by Mack and Daniel Peak.

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon, added: “We are delighted to see the BBC keep the fire of the studio sitcom alive and it is a privilege to work with Lee Mack, who is a true master of his craft, as well as the excellent team on the show.”