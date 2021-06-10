BBC confirms Rose Matafeo’s hit sitcom Starstruck will return for second series

Image: Avalon UK / Shamil Tanner / Matt Burlem

Rose Matafeo’s hit romcom Starstruck has been renewed for a second series by HBO Max and BBC Three.

Matafeo, who also created the series and co-wrote it with Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, plays Jessie – a young woman in London juggling dead-end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Series one, which is already available on iPlayer where it’s clocked up three million requests, debuts on HBO Max on June 10th.

Minnie Driver is set to reprise her role as Tom’s agent Cath, while Russell Tovey joins the cast for the brand-new series.

Matafeo said: “Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to the BBC Three for a second series, because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back.”

Shane Allen, Director of Comedy at the BBC, added: “The first series of Starstruck came as a joyous breath of fresh air and we can’t wait to see what Rose, Alice and Nic have in store for Jessie and Tom in the next chapter of their story.”

The series is produced by Avalon UK.