Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye revival for ITV

ITV is reviving classic game show Bullseye for a one-off Christmas special hosted by cricketing legend and former Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff.

During its original 1982-1995 run, the darts-based quiz was one of the broadcaster’s biggest shows. Its format sees teams competing for prizes by trying to score highly on a series of different dart boards.



Flintoff said: “’I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special. You can’t beat a bit of Bully!”



Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning at ITV, said: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too. It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”

Michael Mannes, Managing Director at 12 Yard Productions which is making the show for ITV, said: “We are delighted to have acquired the rights to Bullseye, one of the most iconic game shows ever.

“And the timing could not be better considering the popularity of darts. Freddie is the perfect host for it and we can’t wait for the show to be back on ITV.”