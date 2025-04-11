Disney+ to air Freddie Flintoff documentary

A new 90 minute documentary looking back at Freddie Flintoff’s cricket career, plus his life-altering Top Gear crash, is coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland later this month.

‘Flintoff’ features exclusive access to the former international cricketer and TV presenter and celebrates a career that saw him win two Ashes series and become a national sporting hero.

It will also look at the impact of his 2022 car crash, which led to the BBC’s commercial arm later making a substantial payout to the presenter and publicly apologising, and his recovery.

Freddie Flintoff said, “Cricket’s always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am. Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much.”