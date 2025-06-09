BBC’s coverage of Queen’s 2025 gets underway today

The BBC’s coverage of Queen’s gets underway today on iPlayer and BBC Two, with Isa Guha presenting coverage of this week’s Women’s competition before Clare Balding fronts coverage of next week’s men’s contest.
This week’s field includes US Open champion Emma Raducanu and British number one Katie Boulter, reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, along with former winners Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina, and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.
Next week’s all-star list includes reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, British number one Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz.
Schedule:
Monday 9 June
- 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
- 1pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC Two
Tuesday 10 June
- 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
- 1pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC Two
Wednesday 11 June
- 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
- 2pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC One and BBC Two
Thursday 12 June
- 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
- 1pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC Two
Friday 13 June
- 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
- 1pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC Two
Saturday 14 June
From 1.25pm – Live coverage of the semi-finals from Queen’s: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
Sunday 15 June
From 1.15pm – Live coverage of the first women’s final: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
Monday 16 June
- 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
Tuesday 17 June
- 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
Wednesday 18 June
- 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
Thursday 19 June
- 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
Friday 20 June
- 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app
Saturday 21 June
TBC
Sunday 22 June
TBC