BBC’s coverage of Queen’s 2025 gets underway today

The BBC’s coverage of Queen’s gets underway today on iPlayer and BBC Two, with Isa Guha presenting coverage of this week’s Women’s competition before Clare Balding fronts coverage of next week’s men’s contest.

This week’s field includes US Open champion Emma Raducanu and British number one Katie Boulter, reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, along with former winners Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina, and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Next week’s all-star list includes reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, British number one Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz.

Schedule:

Monday 9 June

12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

1pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC Two

Tuesday 10 June

12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

1pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC Two

Wednesday 11 June

12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

2pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC One and BBC Two

Thursday 12 June

12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

1pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC Two

Friday 13 June

12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

1pm: Watch Queen’s Tennis on BBC Two

Saturday 14 June

From 1.25pm – Live coverage of the semi-finals from Queen’s: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Sunday 15 June

From 1.15pm – Live coverage of the first women’s final: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Monday 16 June

1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Tuesday 17 June

1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Wednesday 18 June

1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Thursday 19 June

1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Friday 20 June

1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Saturday 21 June

TBC

Sunday 22 June

TBC