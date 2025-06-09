Warner Bros. Discovery to air Roland-Garros until 2030

Roland-Garros will remain on Warner Bros. Discovery’s European channels and streaming services until at least 2030 after the broadcaster secured a rights extension with the French Tennis Federation.

The pan-European (excluding France) deal will extend WBD’s relationship with the FFT to over 40 years and in the UK and Ireland will see the competition continue to air on TNT Sports.

The new deal was signed over the weekend by French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton and President & Managing Director, WBD Sports Europe Andrew Georgiou.



Gilles Moretton, French Tennis Federation President, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, whom we thank for their continued trust – demonstrated by the renewal of this agreement.



“The excellent audience figures for Roland-Garros in Europe are a testament to the FFT’s ability to organize an increasingly appealing tournament, and the ability of Warner Bros. Discovery to promote our tournament to our many European fans. This renewed partnership is a perfect illustration of our growing ambitions on the international stage,”



Andrew Georgiou, President & Managing Director, WBD Sports Europe, added: “We are thrilled that we will continue to broadcast a tournament that enjoys the prestige and heritage of Roland-Garros and we are delighted that we will continue to deliver live coverage of an event that engages and resonates with millions of viewers across Europe.



“There are not many partnerships in sport that span more than 40 years but, with this deal, we are proud to achieve that milestone and would like to thank the French Tennis Federation for their lasting trust and support for what we do to share the great stories of Roland-Garros with millions of fans each and every year.”



