BBC iPlayer to stream Wimbledon centre court action in Ultra High Definition (4K)

Wimbledon 2022 gets underway next week (June 27th) and fans will be able to catch all the action across the BBC’s TV and radio stations as well its website, plus iPlayer which will again be offering Centre Court coverage in UHD 4K.

TV coverage gets underway 11am daily, with further coverage available on 5 Live and BBC Sounds which will be offering a new Wimbledon Daily podcast providing reaction to the big stories and taking listeners behind the scenes at SW19.

To watch in Ultra High Definition viewers will need a 4K TV Smart TV or a 4K TV and a streaming device from the BBC’s list of compatible devices, such as Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, plus a broadband connection offering 24Mbps for a full 3840 pixel Ultra HD experience or 12Mbps for a lower-res 2560p image.

As well as selected live sporting coverage, the BBC offers a growing selection of on-demand programmes in UHD including the nature series Eden: Untamed Planet and Wonders of the Celtic Deep and Sir David Attenborough’s Dynasties, The Green Planet, Blue Planet II and Seven Worlds, One Planet.