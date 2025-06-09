Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 gets new trailer

L-R: Rong Fu as Mitchell, Anson Mount as Pike, and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds which debuts on July 17th with its first two episodes.

Season three reconnects with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, as they face the conclusion of their harrowing encounter with the Gorn.

It will also bring viewers a murder mystery, a rom-com and a documentary-style episode.

The show has already been renewed for a fourth season which is currently in production in Toronto.

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn.

Guest stars this season include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan and is also available on Paramount+ in Canada.

It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe.