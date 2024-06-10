Wimbledon 2024 – BBC confirms Ultra HD iPlayer coverage 

The BBC has confirmed that it’ll be offering every Centre Court match from Wimbledon 2024 in 4K Ultra HD via iPlayer.

The broadcaster’s coverage of the tournament will span TV, iPlayer, radio and online, including the BBC Sport and BBC Sounds apps.

TV and iPlayer coverage will led by Isa Guha, who will present each day from 11am on BBC Two, and Clare Balding who will take over mid-afternoon with play scheduled later into the evening on BBC One.

In addition, Qasa Alom will present Today at Wimbledon on BBC Two and iPlayer each evening while Andy Stevenson will present the wheelchair finals.

Experts confirmed to be joining the studio teams are McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and Tracy Austin alongside Tim Henman, Johanna Konta and Annabel Croft.

Radio coverage will be presented by Gigi Salmon and Clare McDonnell who will be joined by experts including former Wimbledon champions Pat Cash and Marion Bartoli.

In addition, John McEnroe and Tim Henman will be taking listeners’ calls on BBC Radio 5 Live’s 6-Love-6.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, said: “Fans can tune into our extensive and exceptional coverage from Wimbledon this year across BBC TV, iPlayer, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

“Wimbledon is filled with wonderful heritage and always delivers incredible moments. I look forward to seeing what this year’s tournament has in store for us.”