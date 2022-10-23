BBC confirms Doctor Who returns next November with three David Tennant specials

David Tennant returns as the Doctor. Image: BBC Studios

It’s been confirmed that David Tennant will be playing the Fourteenth Doctor when Doctor Who returns to BBC One next year.

The actor, who previously played the tenth Doctor, was known to be filming scenes for the show’s 60th anniversary but exact details of how he would feature were kept under wraps.

However, on Sunday night fans saw Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerate into Tennant at the climax of a 90 minute special which featured the return of past stars, including former Doctors Colin Baker, Peter Davison, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann.

Three specials due to air next November will see Tennant joined by Catherine Tate who reprises her role as former companion Donna Noble.

They’ll be followed by new episodes starring Ncuti Gatwa who’ll make his first full-length appearance over the 2023 festive period. The Sex Education star was confirmed in May to be taking over the Tardis.

Ncuti Gatwa will replace Tennant at the controls of the Tardis next year. Image: BBC Studios

Showrunner Russell T Davies, who like Tennant is returning to the series after a 12 year break, said: “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!

“The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”