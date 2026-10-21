BBC to launch eight new FAST channels under its UKTV portfolio

The BBC is launching 8 new commercial streaming channels in the UK built around some of its biggest brands, including EastEnders, Casualty and Top Gear.

Available at launch on Freely – of which the BBC is a part owner – and LG Channels, the eight new FAST channels will be part of UKTV, the BBC’s UK network of advertising and subscription-funded channels.

The full line-up is:

Antiques Roadshow on U

Bargain Hunt on U

Casualty on U

DIY SOS on U

EastEnders on U

Gardeners’ World on U

Holby City on U

Top Gear on U

Available by the end of the year, they’ll join UKTV’s existing FAST portfolio of U&Laughs, U&Transport, U&Real Heroes and U&The Past.

The new channels are the latest example of the BBC bolstering its commercial operations while scaling back its Licence Fee funded activities.

In recent weeks it’s announced a string of job cuts, channel closures and axed programmes across its BBC-branded TV and radio outlets.

BBC TV audiences are also increasingly being served up repeats of shows, including premium dramas, which were originally commissioned by the broadcaster’s commercial channels.

Despite the diverging fortunes of its commercial and Licence Fee funded networks, the broadcaster continues to argue against introducing any form of advertising on the BBC-branded channels even as the number of households willing to pay the £180 annual Licence Fee continues to fall.

Jonathan Newman, Chief Commercial Officer at UKTV, said: “The launch of these channels is an exciting moment for UKTV, helping us reach new audiences, unlock advertising revenue and grow our streaming presence through harnessing the power of great British television. We’re delighted to be launching with LG Channels and Freely for the first time.”

Andrea Amey, UKTV’s Chief Digital Officer, added “Our new FAST channels bring together some of the most loved brands in British television, from Top Gear and EastEnders to Gardeners’ World and Antiques Roadshow.

“By creating dedicated destinations for these programmes, we’re making it easier for viewers to rediscover favourite episodes and enjoy hundreds of hours of great content for free.”