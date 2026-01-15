Record viewing levels for BBC’s UK commercial channels

The BBC’s UK commercial channels and streaming service have recorded their best ever performance with growths in VOD viewing, linear share and share of the commercial TV audience.

Wholly owned by the BBC, the UKTV network includes free to air (FTA) channels U&Yesterday, U&Drama, U&Dave, U&Drama and U&eden, subscription channels U&alibi and U&Gold, the free streaming service U and a selection of FAST channels.

The outlets offer a mix of original commissions, including the Bergerac reboot, acquired first run series plus past hits from the BBC’s own archives.

All FTA channels are available on Freeview, Freest and Freely – the broadcast platforms which the BBC also owns a share in – with their content also available in the U app which can be accessed on Smart TVs and streaming devices.

As of this month, U’s library of content is also available in the Channel 4 streaming app under a new partnership intended to boost reach and viewing.

The BBC’s two subscription channels are available exclusively to Sky and Virgin Media customers.

Viewing on U grew by 15% in 2025 with the number of average monthly active users also up by 23% and an 18% increase in registrations.

Linear network share grow from 4.8% in 2024 to 4.97% (+ 3%) – the channels’ biggest share to date – while UKTV’s Share of Commercial Impacts (SOCI) grew from 8.79% in 2024 to 9.08%.

UKTV CEO Marcus Arthur said: “Record-breaking viewing across both streaming and linear is clear evidence that our strategy is working. By investing decisively in digital while strengthening our linear offer, we’ve positioned the business for sustainable success.

“Our focused choices in content, product and marketing have enabled us to accelerate our growth trajectory, even against a rapidly shifting media landscape and challenging macroeconomic conditions.

“Our U&Originals, premium acquisitions and the unrivalled depth of the BBC archive continue to power our services, making U and our channel portfolio essential destinations for audiences.

“As we enter 2026, everyone at UKTV is thrilled to see our new partnership with Channel 4 streaming realised with the launch of U on the platform, complementing our own standalone U service.

“We are looking forward to working with all our partners to champion the creative sector and deliver even more bold, entertaining and conversation-starting shows for viewers.”