Paramount+ reveals additional casting for Laird

Paramount+ has announced additional casting for Laird, its upcoming new series starring Kenneth Branagh and created by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth with Georgia Lee.

The series is described as “an epic family saga in which a proud Scot defies a shadowy American billionaire hellbent on buying up the glens.”

Amidst family feuds, buried secrets and star-crossed romances, the Laird of Castle Drummoch (Branagh) remains determined to protect his ancestral lands from oligarchical land grabbing.

Joining Branagh and the previously announced Peter Sarsgaard are Jennifer Ehle, Peter Mullan, Phia Saban, Ruaridh Mollica, Holliday Grainger, Douglas Hodge, and Corey Mylchreest.

The series will stream globally exclusively on Paramount+.