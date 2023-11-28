BBC expands subscription podcast service 

Audiences in an additional 166 additional countries can now subscribe to advert-free versions of the BBC’s growing range of podcasts.

Already available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, BBC Podcasts Premium is available through the BBC Podcasts channel on Apple Podcasts and is operated by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm.

New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day trial of the service.

Louise la Grange, SVP – Audio Distribution at BBC Studios, said: “With a wide, inventive slate of audio content that includes everything from daily news to sports analysis to pop culture to fiction and more, we’re incredibly excited to continue to expand our relationship with Apple to reach more listeners globally.

“Through BBC Podcasts Premium, we’re inviting new audiences around the world into this seamless, premium listening experience to hear the very best of our audio journalism and storytelling.”

In the UK all BBC podcasts are available free and without adverts via the BBC Sounds app and website.