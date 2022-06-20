BBC extends London Marathon broadcast deal

The London Marathon will continue to be shown live on the BBC after it and race organisers, London Marathon Events (LME), agreed a five-year extension to their broadcast deal.

Beginning in 1981, the tie-ups is one of the longest in British sport and has covered the marathon’s growth into the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event, raising more than £1 billion for charity.

In addition to the London Marathon, the BBC also show coverage of other LME events including The Big Half, the Vitality London 10,000 and the Vitality Westminster Mile, on BBC Red Button or other BBC digital platforms.

Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport, said: “The London Marathon is an iconic event in the UK’s sporting calendar and one which we are thrilled to continue broadcasting for another five years.

“We look forward to showcasing the elite athletes from the race, as well as the inspiring and touching stories of the thousands of charity runners that take part each year.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of London Marathon Events, says: “Our partnership with the BBC goes back more than 40 years and the support of the BBC has been key to the development of the London Marathon into one of London’s great days out, which is so loved by millions.”