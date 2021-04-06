BBC First comes to Catchplay+

BBC Studios and Catchplay+ have struck a deal to bring a wealth of British content to audiences in Taiwan and Indonesia under the BBC First brand.

Catchplay+ can be accessed through its website, mobile apps and through operators including Telkom Indonesia’s IndiHome, First Media and XL Home in addition to smart TV platforms such as MiTV and LG Smart TV.

Daphne Yang, CEO of Catchplay Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with BBC Studios in Taiwan and especially as the first in Indonesia to have the content from BBC First on our platform.

“In addition to our leading offering of movies and series from Hollywood and Asia, this partnership further completes our lineup and helps fulfill our mission to consistently provide movie and drama lovers with the best and latest, premium entertainment content from all over the world.”

Ryan Shiotani, who leads BBC Studios’ Branded services in Asia, added: “We are thrilled to launch premium British drama brand, BBC First, in Taiwan, and for the first time in Indonesia, with our partner Catchplay+.

“From edgy new perspectives to a fresh look at classics, BBC First is all about bringing audiences from around the world unforgettable characters, unexpected stories and unmissable moments, and this will be no exception for our Indonesian and Taiwanese audiences.”