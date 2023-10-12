BBC to launch new food sustainability campaign across its UK commercial channels 

The BBC is to launch a new campaign aiming “to encourage viewers to make more sustainable lifestyle choices” which will be promoted across its UK commercial channels network which includes Dave, Gold and Yesterday.

The channels are operated under the UKTV brand by BBC Studios which exists to maximise commercial income to support the BBC’s core functions.

UKTV will allocate free airtime worth £1 million across its channel line-up and catch-up player to support the new ‘Everyday Sustainability’ campaign which in its first year will work with international climate action NGO WRAP and their Love Food Hate Waste initiative.

An average of 100 ‘spots’ prompting viewers “to think twice about their food waste habits” will be played each week across the network for a twelve-month period, starting from October 14th.

Sarah Goldman, Director of Advertising, UKTV said: “Sustainability is one of the core pillars of UKTV’s strategy, and the Everyday Sustainability campaign has been designed to harness the power of our network to inform and inspire viewers.

“The statistics about food waste are alarming, so I am delighted that we are working with the experts at Love Food Hate Waste to nudge people into more sustainable behaviours.”

Catherine David, Director, Behaviour Change & Business Programmes at WRAP, added: “It is a pleasure to be working with UKTV to highlight the huge issue of household food waste, and what we can all do to make more sustainable choices in our everyday lives.

“We are delighted that Love Food Hate Waste tips will reaching UKTV’s huge audience.”