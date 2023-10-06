BBC Four and iPlayer to show French action-drama Dark Hearts

French action-drama Dark Hearts, which stars Spiral’s Thierry Godard, is heading to BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

Set in Iraq on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016, the series centres around an elite French Special Forces unit tasked with extracting the family of a high-ranking ISIS leader in order to gain vital information from him about an imminent terrorist threat in the region.

The six-part drama also stars Marie Dompnier and Nicolas Duvauchelle and is directed by Academy Award nominee Ziad Doueiri. It was acquired from Newen Connect.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Not only is Dark Hearts a gripping mix of action drama and espionage thriller, it also gives a fascinating insight into the lives of a close knit elite military unit who know that every mission could be their last.”