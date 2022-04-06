BBC Four to repeat Ed Asner’s The RKO Story: Tales From Hollywood series

BBC Four is to screen multiple themed film seasons across the year, starting with one dedicated to RKO Pictures, one of the Big Five film studios during Hollywood’s Golden Age.

As part of the season the channel will repeat the six-part documentary series The RKO Story: Tales From Hollywood presented by Ed Asner, last seen on the BBC in 2008.

The series starts on April 21st and reveals behind the scenes stories from the studio through interviews with stars including Katharine Hepburn, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Robert Mitchum, Lucille Ball and Jean Simmons.

Audiences will also be able to watch a selection of RKO films, including King Kong, Citizen Kane, The Thing From Another World and I Walked With A Zombie both on BBC Four and on iPlayer.

Subsequent seasons will commemorate Hollywood Women, Black History Month and the Best of British.