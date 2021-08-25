BBC hails strong audience figures for summer of sport

84 per cent of the UK’s population watched sport on the BBC this summer, according to new figures released by the broadcaster.

Coverage included fixtures from the Olympics, Euro 2020, Wimbledon, The Hundred, Rugby League Challenge Cup, Swimming European Championships, Diamond League Athletics, and International T20 Cricket.

In addition to a total television reach of 50.8m, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online saw 253m streams and there were 35.1m plays of sporting moments from the BBC’s radio and commentary teams.

Additionally, an average of 23m unique visitors used the BBC Sport website and app per week, peaking at 32.2m visitors at the beginning of July as England men progressed through to the Euro 2020 semi-final and into the final.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport said: “This summer will go down as one of the most memorable in recent times.

“Not just for the sport, but for the incredibly challenging situations our colleagues worked through to ensure it was enjoyed by the widest possible audience.

“The medal haul for Team GB, England men making the Euro final, Oval Invicibles and Southern Brave winning The Hundred and 18-year-old Emma Raducanu becoming the youngest British woman to make the Wimbledon last 16 were just some of the big moments brought to life by the BBC.

“This summer once again demonstrated the uniting power of free-to-air sport.”