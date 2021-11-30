BBC iPlayer comes to PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 owners can now install the BBC iPlayer app and enjoy the broadcaster’s growing line-up of 4K Ultra High Definition content, including Wonders of the Celtic Deep and Sir David Attenborough’s The Mating Game.

To install the app, users need to go to the Media tab on the PS5 home screen and select BBC iPlayer from the All Apps’ section. This will add BBC iPlayer to the apps library and make it available to use direct from the PlayStation home screen.

The app’s arrival on Sony’s latest console comes as the BBC announced that over 1,000 boxsets will be available to watch over the festive period, the highest number ever offered.

Highlights include new shows such as Around the World in 80 Days, which stars David Tennant, Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch, and Christmas specials from Doctor Who, Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise, Ghosts, Two Doors Down, and Not Going Out, plus classic shows such as The Office, dinnerladies, and Keeping Up Appearances.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer said: “For many of us, those precious days over the Christmas break are all about being curled up on the sofa with a box set. And this is a truly outstanding part of the BBC’s festive season.

“We’ve got over a thousand box sets ready to stream – more than ever before. So always something to watch, whoever you are and whatever you’re into.”