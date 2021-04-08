BBC iPlayer gets ‘sleeker’ user interface on TVs

The BBC has unveiled an overhaul of the iPlayer interface for those watching through the app on their TV or set top box, providing what the broadcaster calls a “sleeker, more pared-back” look.

The playback bar has lost the on-screen play/pause button, and controls such as bookmarking, settings and additional episodes have been moved to the top left-hand corner. Fast-forwarding now brings up visual stills so users can more easily navigate to a desired point in a show.

There’s also greater control of how subtitles are displayed and dynamic positioning to avoid subtitles obscuring key parts of the image, such as on-screen clues in quiz shows. Subtitles are also displayed on a black background for greater clarity.