BBC iPlayer is now streaming all four seasons of Heroes

All four seasons of the award-winning sci-fi drama Heroes are now available on BBC iPlayer.

Created by Tim Kring to emulate the storytelling style of American comic books, the show features an ensemble cast that includes Jack Coleman, Hayden Panettiere, Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Greg Grunberg, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Adrian Pasdar, Zachary Quinto, Ali Larter and James Kyson, amongst many others.

Heroes chronicles the lives of a number of ordinary people – from a hospice nurse (Ventimiglia), to a police officer (Grunberg), high school cheerleader (Panettiere), office worker (Oka) and politician (Pasdar) – who begin to discover that they have superhuman abilities.

With not much time to come to terms with their new powers, each of the heroes is tasked with doing their part to save the world, all while contending with a mysterious serial killer Sylar (Quinto) who targets those with powers.

As the heroes and friends and enemies find each other and learn to use their powers, they discover that all their destinies lead to a final showdown where the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

The show made its UK debut on BBC Two in 2006.



Controller of BBC iPlayer, Dan McGolpin, said: “Heroes is an iconic sci-fi series and the perfect binge-watch for this summer; whether you witnessed it the first time around or it’s all new to you there are 78 episodes back on BBC iPlayer and ready for you to power through. Save the cheerleader, save the world!”