BBC iPlayer to stream in-vision commentaries for new Doctor Who episodes 

David Tennant returns to the show this weekend for the first of 3 anniversary specials. Image: BBC Studios.

Doctor Who fans will be able to watch in-vision commentaries for selected episodes of the new series, starting with this weekend’s first 60th anniversary special, The Star Beast.

Available on iPlayer, the first commentary will feature David Tennant, and producers Phil Collinson and Vicki Delow, while Tennant and Collinson will be joined by Showrunner Russell T Davies to commentate on the third special, The Giggle.

Davies said: “For years, Doctor Who has been providing top-level in-vision commentaries for selected episodes, on DVD. But we’re now bringing this to the iPlayer – as soon as you’ve watched The Star Beast, you can see exactly what David Tennant thinks of it, scene by scene!

“I think Doctor Who has the greatest behind-the-scenes coverage of any show in the world, and we’re determined to keep expanding it!”