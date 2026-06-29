BBC commissions new Jesus documentary series

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A new documentary series exploring the life and world of Jesus Christ has been commissioned by the BBC’s Religion team.

Due to air next year on television and iPlayer, the four-part series is being produced by Wonderhood Studios and will bring Jesus’ story to the screen through the use of biblical testimony, historical research, archaeological discoveries and technological innovation.

Through cinematic storytelling, it will explore the turbulent political, social, religious and cultural forces that shaped his life and legacy.

Historical analysis, along with contributions from major Christian thinkers, and Jewish and Muslim faith leaders, will set out the significance of his story.

Daisy Scalchi, BBC Head of Religion and Ethics, said: “This series is testament to the BBC’s commitment to religious programming that deepens our understanding of each other and the world around us.

“Jesus Christ is one of the most recognised and influential figures in human history – yet what we know about him comes from remarkably few sources.

“This ambitious series will bring his life into focus like never before.

“With new historical research and insights, there has never been a more compelling moment to re-look at the evidence and follow the path of Jesus’ life to map how he sparked a revolution that continues to impact our lives over 2000 years later.”

Tom Garton, Creative Director at Wonderhood Studios, added: “Few lives have shaped the world as profoundly as that of Jesus Christ and, for Christians, he is far more than a figure of history: he is the Son of God.

“Yet many of us know relatively little about the world Jesus came from – of the people, places, beliefs and conflicts that shaped his life and the world-changing religion that followed.

“At Wonderhood, we want to make ambitious, cinematic television that tackles the biggest subjects, and that help explain our world today.

“We are enormously proud to be making this landmark series for the BBC.”