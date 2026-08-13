Mobland season 2 gets new trailer

Key Art for MobLand Season 2, featuring Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, and Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, streaming on Paramount+ 2026. Photo credit: Jason Bell/Paramount+

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren star in this all-new trailer for season 2 of Mobland, the hit Paramount+ mob drama from Guy Ritchie.

This show’s first season quickly became one of the streamer’s biggest series launches when it debuted last year.

In the ten-episode second season Conrad (Brosnan) and Maeve (Mirren) Harrigan are struggling to show a unified front as rivals threaten their fractured empire, while street-smart and formidable ‘fixer’ Harry Da Souza (Hardy) walks a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify.

As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.

Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones also star.