Formula E moves to Disney+ as streamer signs global multi-year deal

Disney+ is set to become the home of Formula E after striking a multi-year deal to stream the sport in most international markets starting with the 2026/27 season.

Spanning 21 rounds across 13 events in some of the most iconic cities around the world, the upcoming season kicks off on December 18 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with stops in Austin, Miami, Monaco and Mexico City, before culminating in the final round on July 25, 2027, in Tokyo.

Coverage outside the US will be available on Disney+, while US audiences can follow the action on ESPN+.

“Formula E combines world-class competition, groundbreaking technology, and sustainability in a way that’s unlike any other sport,” said Joe Earley, Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment.

“We’re excited to help power the championship’s next chapter on Disney+ and to give fans around the globe front row access to every adrenaline-fueled race as it happens.”

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer Formula E, added: “This is a landmark moment for Formula E and reflects the incredible momentum behind our championship.

“Disney’s unrivalled global reach and storytelling will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans while bringing them closer than ever to the drama, innovation and excitement of electric racing.”