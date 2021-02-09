BBC Licence Fee rises by £1.50 from April

The BBC TV licence fee is to increase by £1.50, from £157.50 to £159, from April 1st, ministers have confirmed.

The rise is the final to be implemented under deal between the broadcaster and Government which guaranteed the licence fee would rise in line with inflation for five years from 1 April 2017.

Existing licence holders will receive a reminder or an updated payment plan reflecting the new amount when their licence is next due for renewal.

Those buying or renewing a licence after 1 April 2021 will pay the new fee.

Those already buying a licence via an instalment scheme which started before April 1st, including by monthly direct debit or weekly cash payments, will pay £157.50 until their licence comes up for renewal.

Anyone buying a new licence before 1st April will also pay the current rate.