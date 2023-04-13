BBC moves Silent Witness production to the West Midlands

Production of Silent Witness is moving to the West Midlands next year as part of the BBC’s Across the UK strategy which aims to boost its presence outside London.

The broadcaster has also announced an increase in drama made and set in the region, with at least two “high impact” scripted series produced there each year, and has pledged to increase investment in training and development opportunities.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, said: “The BBC is committed to investing in the West Midlands and this plan will create a future proof skills base in the region that will fundamentally change the landscape boosting high impact content production with the arrival of the hugely popular hit series Silent Witness in 2024.

“I’m excited about the increased opportunities this will bring to the creative talent in the area.”

Mark Linsey, MD for Scripted at BBC Studios, added: “This is an exciting time for one of our longest-running dramas that continues to thrill audiences here in the UK – and in over 200 territories around the world.

“We look forward to seeing the creative opportunities relocating production of Silent Witness to the West Midlands will undoubtedly bring.”